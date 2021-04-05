RMR Wealth Builders Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $66.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average of $64.84. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $39.19 and a 52-week high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

