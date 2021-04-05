RMR Wealth Builders Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 564 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,345,000 after buying an additional 1,877,724 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,749,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,019,000 after buying an additional 1,589,123 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,377,832 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,507,000 after buying an additional 1,537,289 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 435.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,798,371 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,158,000 after buying an additional 1,462,762 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $141.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $142.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.16. The company has a market cap of $129.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.92.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.