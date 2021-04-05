RMR Wealth Builders Makes New Investment in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 801 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $72.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

DOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

