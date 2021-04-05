RMR Wealth Builders Makes New $52,000 Investment in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IHG. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $69.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average of $62.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of $33.63 and a twelve month high of $75.20.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

