RMR Wealth Builders Invests $71,000 in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $819.30.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $678.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $662.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $719.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.94, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total transaction of $1,356,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,346,789.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.