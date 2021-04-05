RMR Wealth Builders Invests $60,000 in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Aptiv by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $140.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.85. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $160.14. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

