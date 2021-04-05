RMR Wealth Builders Invests $102,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 785 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in SAP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 1,708.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SAP by 231.9% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

SAP stock opened at $125.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SAP SE has a one year low of $103.21 and a one year high of $169.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.31.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

