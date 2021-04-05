RMR Wealth Builders Buys Shares of 656 BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 656 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

BHP Group stock opened at $69.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.40 and its 200 day moving average is $63.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $36.14 and a 52-week high of $81.82.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $2.02 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

