RMR Wealth Builders Acquires Shares of 500 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $1,032,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.34, for a total transaction of $16,034,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,187 shares in the company, valued at $62,722,923.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 384,724 shares of company stock worth $51,389,928. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.93.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $112.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.02 and its 200-day moving average is $125.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,601.29 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

