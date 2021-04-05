RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) is Jackson Square Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. RingCentral makes up 2.5% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in RingCentral by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total transaction of $146,242.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,660.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total value of $5,150,934.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,907,012.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,099 shares of company stock worth $28,410,450. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.52.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $300.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,690. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of -247.97 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.26. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.99 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. As a group, analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

