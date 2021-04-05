RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Market Cap Tops $45.02 Million

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $45.02 million and $7.53 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 220,124,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

