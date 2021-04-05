Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 548,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 428.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 357,026 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Taco Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $360.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.