Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,768 Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMTB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,832,000 after acquiring an additional 64,662 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 16.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $18.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $720.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $60.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.48 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

