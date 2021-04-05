Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,723 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Tejon Ranch worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 58.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,185 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRC opened at $16.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $441.87 million, a PE ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 million. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 18.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Tejon Ranch Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

