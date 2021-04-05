Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,111 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,216 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CNB Financial were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CNB Financial by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in CNB Financial by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CNB Financial by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

CNB Financial stock opened at $24.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $417.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CNB Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $26.85.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.95 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

CNB Financial Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE).

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.