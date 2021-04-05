Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPY. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 14.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Oppenheimer by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oppenheimer stock opened at $40.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $517.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.17. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $44.38.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $422.91 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 6.21%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

