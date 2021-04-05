Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,305 Shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 7.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 107.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 4,017.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 27,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $2,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LORL stock opened at $38.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $50.85.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

