Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) will report sales of $97.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.00 million and the lowest is $96.74 million. Rexford Industrial Realty reported sales of $77.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year sales of $397.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $372.07 million to $416.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $437.85 million, with estimates ranging from $379.65 million to $470.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

REXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $51.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.36, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average of $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 395.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 26,518 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 458.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,030,000 after acquiring an additional 418,490 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 635,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,093,000 after acquiring an additional 95,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.