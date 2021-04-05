Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RFP. CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Resolute Forest Products from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Shares of NYSE:RFP opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $866.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.14 and a beta of 3.20. Resolute Forest Products has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $38,831.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 15.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 597,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 79,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 14.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 47,987 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter valued at $122,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

