Request (REQ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.70 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $155.20 million and $2.70 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Request Coin Profile

Request (REQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,884 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,883 coins. The official website for Request is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

