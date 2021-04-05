Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 90.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCP stock opened at $24.71 on Monday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.30 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GCP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

