Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,280.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,864,000 after buying an additional 3,916,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Comerica by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,821,000 after acquiring an additional 314,595 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,060,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,223,000 after purchasing an additional 58,880 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 913,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,035,000 after purchasing an additional 164,060 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,666,000 after purchasing an additional 28,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

NYSE CMA opened at $71.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.49. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $73.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.