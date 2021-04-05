Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 7,700 Shares of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.30% of ZK International Group worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZKIN opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

Get ZK International Group alerts:

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZKIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN).

Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.