Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 141,900 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 382.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of Viking Therapeutics worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $6.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $465.56 million, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.02. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

