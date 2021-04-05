Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $938,000 Holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 141,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,054,000 after purchasing an additional 149,102 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,694,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,782,000 after buying an additional 136,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 738,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after purchasing an additional 418,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 733,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 93,146 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on RUTH. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RUTH opened at $24.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $871.60 million, a P/E ratio of -67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.87.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $77.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.