Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 376.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 207,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,162 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,479,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 86,864 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tiptree by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 912,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Tiptree in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 59,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul M. Friedman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $155,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,306.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Ilany purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $35,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,363.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $484,650. 27.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $9.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $308.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42. Tiptree Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tiptree from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

