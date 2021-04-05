Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 148,900 Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 986.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $129,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 128,850 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 198,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 150,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,777,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MIST opened at $6.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $180.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 4.20. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.28. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MIST. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST).

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.