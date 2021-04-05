Ren (REN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.06 Billion

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Ren has a market cap of $1.06 billion and $151.50 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ren has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00053010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00019673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.77 or 0.00678357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00071457 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00028383 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

Ren (REN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 996,163,051 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

