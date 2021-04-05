Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relay Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It focuses on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company’s product pipeline consist RLY-1971, RLY-4008 and RLY-PI3K1047 which are in clinical stage. Relay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.83.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.08. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $64.37.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,965,294 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $80,577,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,470,294 shares of company stock valued at $140,852,304 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,188,472,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,316,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,529 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,290,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,633,000 after acquiring an additional 76,091 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,321,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

