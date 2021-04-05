RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.40 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $392.34 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $198.83 or 0.00336688 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00097604 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00114283 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000457 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RFOX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

