RED Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, RED has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. RED has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $23,789.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.31 or 0.00346280 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000822 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002377 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.