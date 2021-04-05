REAL Market Cap Tops $1.46 Million (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. One REAL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, REAL has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. REAL has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $736.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00053624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.21 or 0.00683604 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00071375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00028750 BTC.

REAL Token Profile

REAL is a token. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . REAL’s official website is www.real.markets

REAL Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

