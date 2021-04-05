RBF Capital LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Avid Technology worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,505,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,883,000 after buying an additional 818,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,535,000 after buying an additional 276,694 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,076,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 124,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

AVID stock opened at $21.64 on Monday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.76 million, a P/E ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. Analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVID. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 99,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $521,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 345,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $684,140 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

