RBF Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 76,649 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Separately, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $1,264,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMID stock opened at $12.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31. Smith-Midland Co. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $66.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a lightweight construction panels for the exterior walls of building; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

