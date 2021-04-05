RBF Capital LLC Makes New Investment in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 53,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CorVel news, CMO Diane Blaha sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $833,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,068.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $204,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,316,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,846,128 over the last three months. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $104.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.52 and a 200-day moving average of $97.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 0.87. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $111.42.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

