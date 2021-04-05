RBF Capital LLC Has $269,000 Stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

RBF Capital LLC decreased its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

SAVE opened at $38.16 on Monday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

