RBF Capital LLC Buys New Stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GoodRx by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,662 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in GoodRx by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,529,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in GoodRx by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GoodRx by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,315,000 after acquiring an additional 455,576 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $72,280,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDRX opened at $39.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.01 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $909,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $1,857,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,179,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,111,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,851,712 shares of company stock valued at $67,257,954 in the last three months.

GDRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

