Raymond James Trims ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Target Price to $6.00

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ADMA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.40.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $173.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.84. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 21,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

