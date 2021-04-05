Raymond James Increases Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target to $8.75

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $7.75 to $8.75 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 84.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CTSDF. Desjardins began coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of CTSDF traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.74. 140,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,258. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

