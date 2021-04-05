Raymond James Increases Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target to $8.75

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $7.75 to $8.75 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 84.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CTSDF. Desjardins began coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of CTSDF traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.74. 140,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,258. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

