Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,594 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $49.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 35.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

