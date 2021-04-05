Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 398 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,443,000. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,740,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $222.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.19. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.40 and a 52 week high of $234.48.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

