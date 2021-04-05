Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $876,000 Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 22,916 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Trex by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $879,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TREX opened at $94.79 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $107.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.59 and a 200-day moving average of $83.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

