Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SON. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

SON opened at $64.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.99. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.