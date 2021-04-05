Quiztok Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $93.16 million and $37.83 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Quiztok

Quiztok is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 672,341,872 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

