Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.20 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 82.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.10 to $1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Desjardins began coverage on Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.90 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.79.

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.38.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

