Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.20 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 82.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.10 to $1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Desjardins began coverage on Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.90 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.79.

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.38.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Analyst Recommendations for Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF)

