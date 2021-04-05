QuickX Protocol Hits Market Cap of $23.40 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded up 56.5% against the dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.40 million and $408,117.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00053746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.97 or 0.00683508 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00071459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00028588 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QuickX Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

