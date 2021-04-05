Q Capital Solutions Invests $2.72 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Q Capital Solutions acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 89,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000. Bank of America comprises 2.1% of Q Capital Solutions’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,257,840. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $40.04. The firm has a market cap of $345.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.