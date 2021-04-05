pulltherug.finance Price Reaches $16.40 on Top Exchanges (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded 42.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. pulltherug.finance has a market cap of $154,744.52 and approximately $6,900.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pulltherug.finance token can now be purchased for $16.40 or 0.00027414 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get pulltherug.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00074285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.90 or 0.00297424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00096319 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $445.00 or 0.00743958 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00029303 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00017171 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Profile

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pulltherug.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pulltherug.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.