Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

NYSE:PSA opened at $251.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.90. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $172.11 and a fifty-two week high of $252.12.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.38.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.