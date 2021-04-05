PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 148.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in PTC were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC stock opened at $143.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 127.32, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.96 and a 52 week high of $147.67.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

In related news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $709,442.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,881.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $33,092.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,621,455.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,902 shares of company stock worth $4,556,365 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.